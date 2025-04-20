Well, well, well, The Office might just be opening its doors again, and Dunder Mifflin fans are buzzing louder than Kevin’s chili pot hitting the floor. After years of rumors, awkward silences, and hopeful glances at NBCUniversal, the reboot is officially in motion over at Peacock. Yes, the same place your favorite paper-pushing chaos now lives after its Netflix exit heartbreak. While the original show clocked out in 2013, it’s stayed stapled to everyone’s heart, thanks to streaming marathons, TikTok memes, and our collective obsession with office awkwardness.

Now, with creator Greg Daniels once again behind the desk, things are finally heating up in Scranton 2.0 (or wherever the new branch lands). But here’s the million-dollar question: who’s clocking back in? Will we get more of Dwight’s beet-fueled intensity? Is Jim still pulling pranks? Or will we get a whole new crew navigating passive-aggressive emails and forced birthday parties? One thing’s for sure, the conference room will never be ready.

Who Are Returning to The Office Reboot?

Get ready to shred your memos, The Office reboot is officially in motion, and while Michael Scott’s “world’s best boss” mug might not be back just yet, someone is definitely clocking in. That’s right, Oscar Nuñez is dusting off his calculator and bringing accountant Oscar Martinez back into our chaotic cubicle dreams.

During a reunion on Today for the show’s 20th anniversary, Nuñez confirmed he’s part of the new series, which is reportedly titled The Paper and set at a failing Midwestern newspaper. Yes, the office drama is going full print edition.

Angela Kinsey (a.k.a. Angela Martin, lover of cats and judgement) may not be confirmed, but she did tease that Oscar ends up in the new workplace thanks to the original documentary crew. Apparently, they’ve taken their lens elsewhere, and Oscar’s just there? Suspicious? I think not. Legendary.

While OG fan-favorites like Steve Carell and John Krasinski are busy being Hollywood royalty, a whole new chaotic ensemble is stepping in. Domhnall Gleeson (yep, Star Wars) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus) are reportedly leading the reboot. They’re joined by a cast so stacked it looks like a random Zoom call gone right: Melvin Gregg, Ramona Young, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Tim Key, and more!

And just when you thought the Dunder Mifflin family tree couldn’t grow more branches, November 2024 brought a fresh wave of hires: Molly Ephraim, Tracy Letts, and Nancy Lenehan, among others. We still don’t know who’s playing what, but trust us, drama, passive-aggressive sticky notes, and weird birthday cakes are practically guaranteed.

For now, we’ll be rewatching the fire drill episode and waiting for more sneak peeks.

The Office Reboot Plot

Forget paper sales, this time, The Office reboot is diving into ink-stained chaos. When the show got the official green light in May 2024, fans finally got the scoop, we’re leaving Scranton behind and heading to the dusty desks of a failing Midwestern newspaper. The twist? The same documentary crew from the original series is back, now chronicling a crew of volunteer reporters trying to revive print media one typo at a time.

No, this isn’t a simple photocopy of the original series. Think more spilled coffee, chaotic headlines, and reporters who probably still haven’t figured out how to send an email properly.

While Scranton’s paper pushers might not be clocking in regularly, this reboot exists in the same universe, meaning crossover chaos is technically on the table. Could Dunder Mifflin be printing inserts for the struggling paper? Could Creed wander in thinking it’s a dentist’s office? Anything’s possible.

So, sharpen your pencils (and sarcasm), because this newsroom is about to become our new favorite place for painfully awkward interactions and hilariously unnecessary staff meetings.

