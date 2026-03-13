Steve Carell’s new HBO comedy Rooster is gaining significant momentum on streaming, rapidly emerging as one of the network’s most successful comedy launches in recent years. The show premiered on March 8, 2026, and within its first few days, large numbers of viewers flocked to watch it on HBO and HBO Max, driving impressive viewership figures.

According to cross-platform data, Rooster had 2.4 million viewers in the United States during the first three days of its availability, making it the most-watched comedy premiere on HBO in more than 10 years, as per The Wrap.

For HBO, a network that has been dominated by prestige dramas such as Succession and Game of Thrones in the past, the success of Rooster marks that comedy is once again making serious moves on the platform. And leading that comeback is none other than Carell, returning to television comedy years after his iconic run on The Office.

Rooster’s Strong Debut: Viewership & Early Critical Response

The numbers tell a very clear story. Within just 72 hours of release, the Steve Carell–led comedy recorded 2.4 million viewers in the U.S. across HBO and HBO Max, making it the largest HBO comedy premiere in over a decade. The show has also earned a strong critical score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 42 reviews.

The Rotten Tomatoes score lines up with the viewership. Critics have mostly responded well, with Carell’s performance and the balance of comedy and emotion getting the most praise. Most streamers consider 2 million views in the opening days a strong debut for scripted comedy. Rooster hit that early, and audiences showed up without much convincing.

Why Steve Carell’s Return To TV Comedy Is A Big Deal

Carell hasn’t headlined a TV comedy since leaving The Office in 2011. That’s a long time. His return was always going to draw interest; the question was whether the show could hold it.

The premise certainly helps. Greg Russo, a bestselling author, visits his daughter’s college as a writer-in-residence. What begins as a routine trip soon becomes complicated, with family tensions, campus politics, and the kind of comedy that emerges when people try a little too hard to keep everything together.

The series also comes from Bill Lawrence, the creator of hit shows such as Ted Lasso and Shrinking. His involvement heightened anticipation ahead of the premiere, and early viewing numbers suggest that curiosity quickly translated into strong streaming figures.

Alongside Carell, the ensemble cast includes Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, Charly Clive, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai, further strengthening the show’s appeal.

A 10-Episode Season With Weekly Releases

Unlike typical binge-release streaming formats, HBO is rolling out Rooster on a weekly schedule. The first season consists of 10 episodes, which air every Sunday on HBO and stream on HBO Max, as per TomsGuide.

This release strategy has previously helped HBO shows maintain momentum and keep conversations around a series alive for weeks, rather than peaking only during the opening weekend. If Rooster continues to build on its 2.4 million-viewer debut, its total audience could grow significantly as more episodes are released on HBO Max.

Early Success Is An Indicator Of Potential Comedy Hit For HBO

Rooster has already proved to be among the most promising comedy debuts of 2026, with 2.4 million viewers in just 3 days, the greatest critical acclaim, and the biggest premiere for an HBO comedy in the last 10 years.

For Steve Carell, it marks a successful return to the genre that made him a household name. In the case of HBO, it might be the beginning of a new success narrative of the premium cable channel, which has been mostly associated with prestige drama.

With the ratings climbing week after week, Rooster itself may not just remain a streamer hit, it may be HBO’s new long-lasting comedy hit.

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