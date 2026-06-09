Madhuri Dixit is officially on a roll in her raw, unfiltered second innings, and her new Netflix original Maa Behen, also starring Triptii Dimri and internet sensation Dharna Durga, has turned into a riot with its viewership! The highly anticipated dark comedy arrived on Netflix last week, and this Suresh Triveni directorial has won with its debut week numbers!

The dark comedy, also starring Ravi Kishan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Arunoday Singh, has secured a spot in the top 10 non-English films trending on Netflix in 15 countries, claiming the number 1 spot in 9 countries – Mauritius, Bangladesh, Bahrain, India, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, and UAE.

Maa Behen OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from June 1 to June 7, 2026, Maa Behen, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 4.4 million on Netflix against 9.3 million viewing hours and secured the second spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix.

The dark comedy has hit three major streaming records with its 4.4 million views in its debut week on Netflix. Check out these 3 records.

4th Biggest Debut Of 2026 On Netflix

The dark comedy surpassed Made In Korea’s 4.1 million views in its debut week and matched Toaster and Mardaani 3‘s 4.4 million views to bring the fourth biggest debut of 2026 on Netflix.

Enters Top 5 Female-Led Debuts On Netflix

Maa Behen has surpassed Yami Gautam’s Dhoom Dhaam and Priyanka Mohan’s Made In India to bring the fourth biggest debut for a female-led film on Netflix.

Check out the top 5 female-led debuts on Netflix since 2024. These films were either a direct release or arrived on the platform after a theatrical run.

Accused: 5.5 Million Crew: 5.4 Million Do Patti: 5 Million Maa Behen | Mardaani 3: 4.4 Million Made In Korea | Dhoom Dhaam: 4.1 Million

Enters Top 5 Debuts By Netflix Originals

When it comes to pure Netflix Originals (films produced directly for the platform), Maa Behen has emerged as an absolute winner for 2026, claiming the third spot right behind Accused. Looking at a broader window from 2024 to 2026, it safely secures a Top 5 position.

Here are the top 10 debut week viewership for Netflix Original films that arrived on the platform from 2024 to 2026.

Jewel Thief: 7.8 Million Accused: 7.5 Million Maharaj: 5.3 Million Do Patti: 5 Million Maa Behen | Toaster: 4.4 Million Made In Korea | Dhoom Dhaam: 4.1 Million Nadaaniyan: 3.9 Million Baramulla | Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: 3.7 Million Sector 36: 3.6 Million Inspector Zende | Aap Jaisa Koi: 3.4 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

Advertisement

For more stories from Television & Web, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 OTT Verdict: Ranveer Singh’s Sequel Explodes As The Most Viewed Debut – Snatching 3 Records From Dhurandhar!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News