Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra are reuniting for the upcoming dark comedy Toaster, produced by Patralekhaa. The official trailer of the Netflix release dropped a while ago, and it promises a fun and chaotic ride, exactly the kind of mindless comedy Bollywood seems to have been missing. Scroll down for a our detailed review!

Decoding the Toaster Trailer

The 2-minute-32-second trailer introduces Rajkummar Rao as Ramakant, the ultimate kanjoos who believes in saving every single penny. Things spiral hilariously when he ends up buying a toaster as a wedding gift, on the suggestion of his wife, played by Sanya Malhotra.

What follows is pure chaos. The marriage falls apart, but Ramakant’s obsession with getting his gift back takes center stage, turning a simple situation into an absurd, messy and laugh-out-loud conflict.

Toaster Trailer Review

You know you’re in for a laughter riot when the ensemble cast includes names like Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Farah Khan.

Toaster embraces its silliness unapologetically. And honestly, it feels like the kind of mindless comedy Bollywood has taken a break from. It may be unfair to compare it to cult classics like Hera Pheri, Welcome, or Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, but it certainly captures the same spirit – chaotic, outrageous, and perfect for switching your brain off and simply enjoying the ride.

Rajkummar Rao appears to be in his comfort zone, looking completely convincing as the miserly Ramakant. Meanwhile, Sanya Malhotra, who has impressed in films like Ludo and Badhaai Ho, raises expectations yet again.

That said, it’s the supporting cast that truly has me excited. With performers like Seema Pahwa, Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Farah Khan, the film has a lineup of naturally gifted comic actors, setting the stage for plenty of rib-tickling moments.

The dialogues, screenplay, and even the background score manage to keep you hooked throughout the trailer. Hopefully, director Vivek Das Chaudhary delivers a film that lives up to this promise.

More About Toaster

Toaster is set to premiere on Netflix on April 15, 2026. The film also marks the debut production venture of Patralekhaa under her banner, Kampa Film. The supporting cast includes Vinod Rawat and Jitendra Joshi.

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