Sanya Malhotra is set to appear in an action-comedy led by Neeraj Tiwari and Mukesh Gupta of Aagaaz Entertainment. The untitled project is co-produced by Ratpack Stories and Travelin’ Bone Entertainment (USA) and directed by Kapil Sharma, best known for his work as a co-director in the highly-acclaimed series Aarya.

The film is the first of Aagaaz Entertainment’s 2025 production slate. It promises an exhilarating blend of action and humour, with the Mrs star in a fierce, uncharted role that will add a striking new dimension to her already diverse repertoire.

What Did Sanya Malhotra Say About Her Upcoming Role?

Speaking about her new role Sanya Malhotra shared, “The moment I heard the script, I knew this was something I had to do! It’s quirky, packed with action, and has an infectious energy which I absolutely love. What’s even more exciting is being part of a team that’s creating a global footprint with such a clear and exciting vision. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been cooking up!”

What Did Kapil Sharma & Neeraj Tiwari Say About The Film?

Director Kapil Sharma said, “I’m very excited by the opportunity to work with the exceptional Sanya Malhotra on this fun script, adapted by the talented writer Nupur Pai.” The filmmaker also mentioned that he is looking forward to collaborating with Neeraj Tiwari while navigating a “fresh spin on the action-comedy genre.”

Meanwhile, producer Neeraj Tiwari shared, “We have always believed in the power of strong stories. With this film, we are bringing a fresh, entertaining narrative to audiences, and this is just the beginning for us at Aagaaz Entertainment.”

