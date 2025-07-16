Acclaimed sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar teamed up with her sister Norah Jones for the first time on stage to perform Traces of You at the NN North Sea Jazz Festival. The performance came nearly a decade after Shankar recorded the track. Following the event, Shankar took to social media to share a glimpse of the mesmerizing performance.

What Did Anoushka Shankar Say About Performing Traces Of You With Her Sister?

Anoushka Shankar shared a clip of her Traces Of You performance featuring sister Norah Jones. She posted the video with a heartfelt note, calling the whole moment “special” and expressing joy. “Well THAT was special! With no exaggeration, something truly unforgettable happened at @northseajazz this weekend,” she began.

“My beautiful sister @norahjones joined me onstage for an impromptu song- our first time EVER performing together! We did Traces of You — a song we recorded over a decade ago, and it felt so precious to revisit it together now. Sitting beside her on stage, bringing this music to life as a duo lifetimes in the making, was truly a moment,” Shankar continued.

“Huge love to everyone who joined us and helped make this dream a reality. Check out these remaining dates—we might be coming to a festival near you super soon! 17/07 – Montpelier Radio Festival – Montpellier, France 18/07 – Les Nuits de Fourvière – Lyon, France 12/08 – #BBCProms, London, UK 25/08 – Helsinki Festival, Helsinki, Finland,” she concluded.

Anoushka Shankar is currently gearing up for a much-anticipated India Tour, scheduled to kickstart from August 2025.

