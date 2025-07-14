Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri have channeled their romantic souls for their upcoming love story Dhadak 2. And while the film is all set to release on August 1, the first song from the album Bas Ek Dhadak is arriving on July 15. The song has been crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Shreya Ghoshal, and we just cannot wait for it to arrive.

The magic of the first album from Dhadak is still alive. The songs were more than just melodies; they were the very soul of the film. The same is expected from the Siddhant and Triptii’s film.

Their chemistry has been electric ever since the Dhadak 2 trailer arrived. Both actors have an undeniable on-screen presence, and we are eagerly waiting to see their chemistry unfold in Bas Ek Dhadak. With the release of the first song from the film, we’re about to witness this modern-day romance.

The title of the song already hints at a powerful and soulful version. A heartbeat full of love, so intense it feels like the only one that matters. Of course, the song must be magical with Jubin and Shreya Ghoshal crooning it. A combination that promises to be nothing short of phenomenal.

Considering the musical legacy of Dhadak, this first track carries loads of expectations and going by our instinct, we feel that this melody will take an instant place in our playlists. Given the track record of the singers and the film’s brand of intense romance, it’s safe to say this song will not just be heard, it will be felt. With Bas Ek Dhadak from Dhadak 2 on its way, Bollywood is all set to deliver another soulful album yet again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

For updates and more Bollywood News, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Is Vijay Deverakonda Really Part Of Don 3? Here’s What’s Buzzing In Bollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News