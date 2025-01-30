Shreya Ghoshal is one of the most celebrated singers in the country today. Fans also compare her to the likes of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. The songstress has delivered some melodious chartbusters and has left fans mesmerized with her beautiful voice. But did you know that just like her songs, she also has an endearing love story? The singer is married to her childhood sweetheart Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, and their romance is nothing less than a fairytale.

Shreya Ghoshal met Shiladitya when they were in school together. It was a classic tale of a sweet high school romance. Nothing changed even when the ‘Chikni Chameli’ singer gained immense fame and recognition as an accomplished singer. In an old interaction with Zoom, Ghoshal revealed that they dated for 10 long years before tying the knot.

Not only this but Shiladitya also took the first step for them to enter marital bliss. While the couple were at a friend’s wedding in Goa, he planned a dreamy setup to propose to the ‘Guli Mata’ singer. In the interview, Shreya Ghoshal revealed, “I think we have dated for 10 years so we were just waiting for the right time to do it. Hum apne ek dost ke shadi mei gaye thei Goa mei. He just prepared the whole set up. Matlab tab tak mujhe koi idea nai tha Kabhi usne mujhe bahut hint hint diye. Kabhi mere jewellery mei se ring nikalne ke liye. He put a lot of efforts, went on one knee.”

Shiladitya also sweetly tried distracting Shreya by pointing her to a ‘squirrel’ while he fidgeted out the ring. Shreya Ghoshal married the businessman in a traditional Bengali ceremony in February 2015. The couple welcomed their son Devyaan in May 2021. Well, this truly makes us believe in a happily ever after.

