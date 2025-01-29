Ameesha Patel is one of the very few actresses who rose to prominence and fame with the very first film of their career despite being an outsider. The actress replaced Kareena Kapoor Khan in Hrithik Roshan’s debut film Kaho Na Pyar Hai and the rest as they say is history!

While Kaho Na Pyar Hai brought all the success and fame for the actress with her debut itself, Gadar’s blockbuster run solidified her status as a star in the industry. But would you believe that this star status caused Emraan Hashmi to lose his debut film?

In one of her interviews with Hindi Rush, Ameesha Patel was asked if she got Emraan Hashmi removed from a film that had her in the lead role. The actress denied being a part of this decision but accepted that Emraan did lose a film opposite the Gadar actress.

Ameesha confessed, “Nahi maine nikala nahi tha. Emraan Ji ka ye bahut purana qissa hai. Hum log Mahesh Bhatt ji ki film kar rahe the, ‘Ye Zindagi Ka Safar’ Govinda ji ke saath. But Chi Chi backed out at the last minute. Phir they said ki hamara rishte mein koi nephew hai aur we will do a photo session aur usme Emraan Hashmi ji itne nervous ho gaye the. Mahesh Bhatt ji ne koffee with Karan mein bhi kaha tha ye baat ki Ameesha itni badi star thi Gadar 1 ke baad ki Emraan nervous ho gaya tha.”

In one of his interviews with Lallantop, Emraan Hashmi once narrated what happened on the sets of that film. He recalled, “Ameesha felt I wouldn’t be able to pull it off. She had just delivered a hit film (Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai), so she was worried; she wanted the casting to be right for the hero. She wanted an experienced actor to be cast for the role, not someone totally inexperienced, someone who’s only done one-month’s acting course. So, she went to Bhatt sahab and said, ‘I don’t think Emraan is the right fit‘. I was infuriated; I was very angry with her. Now, when I look back, I feel Ameesha, from her point of view, was correct.”

Later, the film starred Jimmy Sheirgill and was helmed by Tanuja Chandra. It was released in 2001.

