The film industry is a very unpredictable and volatile space where people rarely make friends. Showbiz is also very competitive and naturally has people with double standards. Not many of the actors address or acknowledge the double standard in the industry; however, Ameesha Patel is not one of them. She is known for her straightforward personality. She once opened up about the industry’s contrasting principles, and she was on point. Scroll below for the deets.

Patel started her career with Hrithik Roshan in Rakesh Roshan’s romantic thriller Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. It was released in 2000 and was a huge commercial success, winning several accolades. She even won the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut. Her popularity increased more after she appeared opposite in Sunny Deol starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. After experiencing a decline in her career, Patel started featuring in supporting roles.

Ameesha Patel then played supporting roles in Bhul Bhulaiyaa, Race 2, and a few other movies. After a series of disappointing movies, she once again won hearts in the film Gadar 2 in 2023. It is the highest-grossing movie in her career. The actress is not shy about expressing her true and honest opinions on things. According to FimiBeat’s report, she once spilled the tea about the industry’s double standard nature.

According to the report, in an interview with Rediff, Ameesha said, “You know, people here can’t take things from someone who is straightforward. There are a lot of double standards here. You can’t trust anyone here.”

She continued, “I keep to myself and my family, so the chances of getting hurt in the bargain are minimal.”

On the professional front, her blockbuster Gadar 2 was released in 2023, and her film Tauba Tera Jalwa was released in India in January 2024.

