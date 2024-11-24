Navjot Singh Sidhu has come forward and shared details about his wife’s cancer journey. 61-year-old Navjot Kaur Sidhu was suffering from stage 4 cancer. She had undergone multiple surgeries, and doctors had given up, saying there were rare chances of her survival. She defeated the deadly disease with strict changes in her diet and lifestyle. How much did the family spend on the chemotherapy? Scroll below for all the details!

Navjot Kaur missed her chemotherapy

After the doctors raised their hands, there was a phase when Navjot was convinced that she might not survive. She was adamant about getting her son married and ended up missing a few weeks of radiation amidst the wedding ceremony. Sidhu revealed in the media conference, “The cancer came back. Doctor said 5% chance nahi hai. Metastasis hai, skin me aa gaya hai.”

Where did Navjot Kaur Sidhu get treated?

As Navjot Singh Sidhu revealed, his wife was treated at a government hospital, Rajendra Hospital. He revealed that the resources available there are the same as the machines used by America’s most famous cancer-treatment hospital. Around 40% of the treatment occurred at Rajendra Hospital, while the rest happened at Yamunanagar.

How much money did Navjot Singh Sidhu spend on wife’s chemotherapy?

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife underwent her second operation, a three-and-a-half-hour surgery, in April 2024. The family spent a total of 10-12 lacs for the entire treatment. He also revealed that while people would send their prayers in abundance, many would point out how he’s rich and could easily afford the treatment.

“Bohot se log puchte the, ‘aapke paas toh crores hai, aap ilaaj kara loge. Aap thik ho jaoge. Lekin ek aam, gareeb aadmi kaise thik hoga?’ Lower middle class, middle class, unke man me ye aas aur vishwaas jagane ye press conference kar raha hu. (People would say you have lots of money, she will recover. But i’m doing this conference to raise hopes and beliefs in the hearts of lower middle class and middle class section of the society.)”

Navjot Kaur Sidhu diet

Navjot Kaur Sidhu had completely cut off sugar, refined oils, flour, and aerated beverages from her diet. She added neem leaves, macadamia nuts, pumpkin seeds, brazil nuts, raw vegetables, quinoa, and spinach, among other ingredients, to her diet.

