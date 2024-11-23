Imtiaz Ali has always been ahead of time. He came up with the slice-of-life romance Cocktail in 2012. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in the lead, Homi Adajania’s directorial was a hit affair at the box office. A sequel is now being planned with Shahid Kapoor. Netizens are upset and below are all the details you need!

Maddock Films is currently on a roll. They delivered the successes, Stree 2 and Munjya this year, both belonging to their Supernatural Universe. Among their other exciting projects, they are now reviving Cocktail. It will feature a fresh cast with a new storyline. There will be no connection with the original film, except for the fact that it will also explore the complications of new-age relationships.

A source close to Peeping Moon has confirmed, “Dinesh Vijan and Homi Adajania have been toying with the idea of a Cocktail sequel for years, and they’ve now crafted a storyline that they believe matches the magic of the first film. Although Cocktail 2 features a completely new narrative, its tone and vibrant setting reminisce about the original, thus being labeled a sequel. Shahid loved the story and is already on board, while discussions with several leading young actresses are in progress.”

Cocktail 2 cast

As per the report, Shahid verbally gave his confirmation after hearing the story. He is yet to sign the dotted lines. As far as the female lead is concerned, the casting is in process. The makers plan to star actresses from the new generation. Like the original film, Homi Adajania dons the director’s hat.

Netizens are disappointed!

The new trend of creating sequels has disappointed the netizens. We have previously seen Saif Ali Khan & Deepika Padukone’s Love Aaj Kal being reprised. And there’s no denying that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal 2 badly tanked at the box office.

A social media user reacted to Cocktail 2 and wrote, “Arey yaar these indian filmmakers 😂😂 They just want to make a random cringe movie using brand of some past movie. Should stick to copying foreign movies now You don’t have that creative juice in you. What a downfall for this industry.”

Another commented, “What is with these sequels these days? Why dont the producers make original content ? Dont they understand sequels only work when the subject n script is good. This craze of making sequels will die down as soon as some movies will become disaster”

“Morally bankrupt toh ye industry pahle se thi, ab creatively bankrupt bhi hai,” another reacted.

A cine-goer wrote, “Jo picture galti se bhi hit ho jaye uska bhi sequel bana do bc ab.”

“Band karo yaar yeh sab,” another reacted.

