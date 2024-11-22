Navjot Singh Sidhu is the happiest being alive right now, as his wife has defeated cancer. Indian politician Navjot Kaur Sidhu was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Doctors had given up and declared that there was no chance of her survival. But she followed a magical diet that recovered her in 40 days. And no, it did not empty their bank accounts. Scroll below for all the details.

In 2022, Sidhu served one year of sentence in the 1988 road rage death case. Things got worse when his wife, Navjot, was diagnosed with cancer. She hid the news from him while he was behind bars, and as one can expect, his world came crashing down when he learned about the same. For the unversed, the couple is blessed with two children.

How did Navjot Kaur Sidhu cure stage 4 cancer?

We all know how expensive chemotherapy is, and cancer often relapses after days, months, or years despite costly treatments. After doctors declared there was no scope for recovery, Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife adopted a strict diet, with items easily available at home.

Here are three takeaways from Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s cancer recovery:

Cut off sugar!

Navjot Singh Sidhu first completely removed sugar and carbohydrates from his wife’s meals. He also provided more gaps between meals, which he said helped kill the cancer cells.

Another important aspect was intermittent fasting. They would have their last meal of the day before sunset, around 6-6:30 PM. They would eat their next meal almost 15-15.5 hours later, which is around 10 AM the next day.

Morning Routine

Navjot Kaur Sidhu began her morning with lime water. Around half an hour later, she consumed 10-12 neem leaves (Azadirachta indica).

The former Indian cricketer claimed it only took 40 days for his wife to recover from her Stage 4 cancer after they began following this routine. He also mentioned that it helped him lose 25 kgs as their food choices helped them reduce fatty liver, which is responsible for weight.

My wife is clinically cancer free today ….. pic.twitter.com/x06lExML82 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 21, 2024

The game-changing ingredient!

He also shared that the coconut milk really helped his wife’s recovery. For those unversed, coconut milk helps boost the immune system. It also reduces the risk of infection.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu is now cancer-free! We sincerely hope the word spreads and benefits anyone suffering from the deadly disease.

