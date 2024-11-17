Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Great Indian Kapil Show? Our dreams partially came true, as the Television personality appeared as a guest during episode 9 of the Netflix show. But wouldn’t it be nice to have him back as a permanent guest? Kapil Sharma is making that happen, and no, Archana Puran Singh will not be replaced. Scroll below for all the details!

After a successful first season, The Great Indian Kapil Show is currently premiering on Netflix. A new episode is released every Saturday. On November 16th, Sidhu graced the comedy couch with his wife Navjot Kaur, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra. It was a laughter ride as Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and the rest of the star cast entertained them with their hilarious sequences.

Navjot Singh Sidhu was all praise for Kapil Sharma

During The Great Indian Kapil Show S2 Ep9, Navjot Singh Sidhu was all praises for the host Kapil Sharma. He compared him to the ‘kohinoor’ gem and said he is unstoppable. The former Indian cricketer also addressed the time when the comedian fell sick, and people were spreading rumors about him. “He is unstoppable, he is unmatched,” praised the retired international cricketer.

Sidhu also expressed his desire to return to Kapil Sharma’s comedy show before his last breath. He said, “I believe that this show is not just Kapil’s but the whole country. It is a bouquet created by God. And it’s got a wonderful fragrance, every flower has a different fragrance. Before I die, I wish to see all these flowers together again along with Archana ji.”

Sidhu will make his comeback with Kapil Sharma!

Kapil then hinted at his comeback with The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3. He said he would love to see Navjot Singh Sidhu return to their comedy show in the next season, alongside Archana Puran Singh as the permanent gues. The comedian also asked the audience if they would enjoy that!

Archana Puran Singh isn’t getting replaced!

Before the rumors could spread, Sidhu clarified, “I will return when Archana ji will be sitting next to me. It’s wonderful to be her, meri ghar wapsi hai. It’s a home run guru.”

Are you excited to see Sidhu back on Kapil’s show?

