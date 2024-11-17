Veteran actor-director-writer-talk show host Mukesh Khanna is all set to bring his iconic television superhero series Shaktimaan back on the Indian screens. The actor played the role of the beloved Indian superhero between 1997 and 2005. Here is taking a look at the net worth of the actor whose comeback as the iconic character is also meeting with a mixed response.

Mukesh Khanna became a household name with his iconic role as Shaktimaan. Apart from this, he also appeared as Pitamah Bheeshma in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat. His performance received several laurels from the masses. Making his acting debut with the 1981 Hindi film Roohi, Khanna went on to do over 60 films in his filmography. While many of his movies after Shaktimaan and Mahabharat’s success turned out to be box office flops, he was also part of successful films like Saudagar, Raja, Barsaat, Mein Khiladi Tu Anari, Raja and Hera Pheri.

Apart from this, he has been part of popular TV shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hain Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Saugandh. Mukesh Khanna has furthermore produced TV shows like Mahayodha, Shaktimaan, Aryaman and Sautela. He started his own YouTube channel called Bheesm International, wherein he speaks about various controversial topics regarding the film industry. He also brings in various guests from the entertainment industry and conducts insightful discussions with them. Reportedly, the actor’s net worth is around 22 crore. His net worth consists of his income from his vast span of work as an actor and producer in the entertainment industry. It also comes from the profits from his YouTube channel.

Mukesh Khanna’s Shaktimaan 2.0 Receiving A Mixed Reaction

Mukesh Khanna’s return as Shaktimaan has been receiving a mixed reaction from netizens. While some fans are happy to see him reprising his iconic role, some netizens have been trolling him brutally. He has been accused of allegedly not being able to move on from the character till now.

