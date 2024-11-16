The Great Indian Kapil Show S2 Ep 9 Review: Funjot Singh Sidhu, Funil Grover & Funchana Puran Singh

The Great Indian Kapil Show has finally arrived, and what a great episode it is to have fun with the family and get entertained. Kapil Sharma and his team in today’s episode welcomed Navjot Singh Sidhu, his wife Navjot Kaur along with Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra.

And finally, we realized what was missing from this show – it was a pure intention to have a chat. That is what a chat show needs, right? So this episode, along with the sketches and the comedy, had heartfelt conversations.

While we have rated Kareena Kapoor Khan – Karisma Kapoor’s episode from this season and Aamir Khan’s episode from the last season of The Great Indian Kapil Show as one of the best episodes, Navjot Singh Sidhu‘s arrival as a guest matches them with equal emotion and comedy.

The cricketer turned commentator turned celebrity judge knew what the audiences wanted from him – fun! And we can officially rename him as Funjot Singh Sidhu! But this time, his swag and suave made others shine, and one of them was Archana Puran Singh. She made sure to take all the jokes on her as a sport with that infectious and scary laugh!

Sunil Grover, as always, held the best sketch for the night, and his turning into Navjot Singh Sidhu, Arnab Goswami, and Kapil Dev was the highlight of this episode. I mean, I do feel bad for Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, who probably were shaded in the entire episode, but certainly, they would not have minded.

The episode had a perfect mix of fun, laughs, emotions and anecdotes. While the two Navjots and their banters won hearts, it was Sidhu and his Shayari which were so refreshing. Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda did not get a meaty script this time to grab attention, or it was probably just Sidhu’s aura that was entertaining enough that we needed no one else!

The fun in this episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, did not even end after the end since it also had a super hilarious promo for the next episode with Sonakshi Sinha and her family!

Let us just call Sunil Grover as Funil Grover, Archana Puran Singh as Funchana Puran Singh, and Navjot Singh Sidhu as Funjot Singh Sidhu, who made this Shanivaar an actual Funnywar!

