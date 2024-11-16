Ram Kapoor became famous for his iconic roles on television shows like Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The actor then ventured into films and later OTT, appearing in various movies and web shows.

It has been long since we last saw Ram Kapoor on the small screen, and fans have eagerly awaited his return to soap operas. However, the actor has clarified that he has no plans to appear in any television shows soon.

Ram Kapoor Says He Doesn’t Want to Do Television

Ram Kapoor revealed that he does not want to do any television show as the medium has changed significantly. In an interview with Times of India, he said, “I don’t see myself doing TV right now. Things were different when I was doing shows, but much has changed today. I find it a little hard to picture myself on TV today.”

Ram added that he does not mean that current TV shows are wrong; he can no longer relate to the content. “This doesn’t mean that today’s shows are bad and our time was perfect. I find it hard to relate to it now. I respect the medium because it made me the man I am today,” he said.

Ram Kapoor is Enjoying His Work on OTT

Further reflecting on his career choices, Ram said he enjoys being involved in OTT projects, as they allow him to play various characters, unlike television, where he has to play one role continuously for years.

“I am spoilt for choice. I get to do a variety of roles instead of playing one character for years. The most interesting stuff happening in the industry today is on OTT. People are taking the maximum risks there. I may have played the leading man on television but in films and web shows.”

“I’m playing interesting characters. I am comfortable in this space and enjoying this phase,” he concluded. Apart from Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Ram has been a part of hit shows like Ghar Ek Mandir, Basera, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

On OTT, he has been seen in Prime Video’s Jubilee, JioCinema’s Khalbali Records, and Netflix’s Masaba Masaba and A Suitable Boy. He was also recently seen in the Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan starrer Yudhra.

For more such updates, check out Television news on Koimoi.

Must Read: Shaktimaan: Mukesh Khanna Now Takes A U-Turn On Ranveer Singh, Calls Him “Misfit” For The Iconic Role!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News