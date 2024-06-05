Smriti Irani has been one of the most prominent names in Indian Politics ever since she joined BJP and served as the cabinet minister in the ruling government. However, she was one of the most prominent names before she switched gears from TV to politics.

The former BJP minister was adored by the audiences as Tulsi Virani, the lead character in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the drama series that revolutionized Indian Television forever. But you would be surprised to know the former actress’s salary in the film.

Smriti Irani, in one of her interviews, revealed that she was paid 1800 INR per day as her salary to play Tulsi Virani on Kyunki. The serial started airing on Star Plus in 2000 and aired its last episode in 2008. Apart from a few months, Smriti played the lead in the show.

Smriti Irani’s 1st Paycheck As Tulsi Virani

In one of her interviews with Neelesh Mishra, the Tulsi Virani of television revealed, “I used to get Rs 1800 per day. When Zubin and I got married, we barely had 30,000. I remember my makeup man was embarrassed, and he used to say, ‘gaadi toh lelo mujhe sharam aati hai mai gaadi pe aata hu aur Tulsi bhabhi auto mein aa rahi hai.”

Smriti Irani’s Final Paycheck On Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

However, when Kyunki Saas went off air, Smriti Irani was paid 1 lakh per day as her remuneration on the show. The actress used to work 20 days a month. That means she earned 20 lakhs per month and 2.4 crore annually from the show.

If we consider Smriti Irani’s base price, even 50K per day before the final hike, she must have earned almost 1 – 1.5 crore per year before that. Overall, the actress’s entire earnings as Tulsi Virani for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi must have been somewhere near 5+ crore.

A 5455.5% Jump

Smriti Irani‘s final salary for Kyunki Saas was 5455% higher than her 1st salary on the show, and this denotes her hustle as a professional. Smriti Irani served as the Minister of Women & Child Development since 2019 and took over additional responsibility as the Minister of Minority Affairs in 2022.

