Several television actors have often complained that shooting for daily soaps is a tedious task. They have to work non-stop for more than twelve hours, and their contracts have plenty of painful terms and clauses. Renowned actress and politician Smriti Irani recently revealed the television industry’s dark side, which is horrifying. The actress had to shoot for her show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhie Bahu Thi, right after her miscarriage. Scroll on to learn more.

Smriti rose to fame and became a household name in 2000 after playing the character of Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The daily soap ran for eight years, and Smriti was once replaced in the show by Gautami Kapoor. But as the PR went down because of her absence, she was roped back in to reprise her role. Rumours had it that things weren’t well between her and Balaji Telefilms producer Ekta Kapoor. In a recent interview, the actress shared what went down between the two.

While talking to Neelesh Misra on The Slow Interview recently, Smriti Irani shared a lesson she once learnt about humanity. She recalled that she was playing the role of Sita in Ravi Chopra’s Ramayan and of Tulsi in KSBKBT at the same time. Smriti said it was easier to change schedules in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap as it had several characters, but the same couldn’t be done with Ramayan as she was the central character. Yet, during her miscarriage, Ravi Chopra asked her to take leave but not Ekta Kapoor.

Smriti Irani said, “I was not aware that I am pregnant. I was on the set (of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi) and I told them I am not well enough to shoot and asked to be allowed to go home. But still, I worked, and by the time they let me go, it was evening already. The doctor suggested I go for sonography. On my way, I started bleeding, and I remember it was raining. I stopped an auto and asked the driver to take me to the hospital.” She later got a call from the Balaji team, and they asked her to arrive at the set.

She added, “I said, ‘I told you I am not well, I just had a miscarriage’ The person replied, ‘Koi nahi, 2 baje ki shift mein aa jaiye’ (No problem, come for the 2 pm shift).” She said that Ravi Chopra ordered her not to attend his set. The next day, when Smriti arrived at KSBKBT set, she realised that a co-star had manipulated Ekta Kapoor into believing that she was lying about the miscarriage.

Smriti added, “The person didn’t realise I have returned because I needed money to pay EMIs for my house. The next day, I took all my medical papers to Ekta to tell her it is not a drama. She got uncomfortable and told me not to show the papers. I told her, ‘Foetus bacha nahi, warna woh bhi dikha deti (I would have shown you the foetus also had it been there).”

It’s quite harsh and unbelievable!

