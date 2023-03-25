Earlier, Amit Sadh was in the news when he opened up about his close friend and Kai Po Che co-star Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. The actor left nation in shock when he took the drastic step and died by suicide on June 14, 2020. Sadh had revealed being heartbroken with SSR’s death and had also revealed unknown details from 3-4 months before he left for his heavenly abode. Now in a recent interview actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani recalled when she had told SSR in a heartfelt conversation.

Former actress, who rose to fame with the hit television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is currently serving as Union minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs. In her recent interview, Irani recalled how deeply she was affected by SSR’s death.

During her presence on Neelesh Mishra’s The Slow Interview, Smriti Irani recalled the exact moment she learnt about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. “The day Sushant died, I was on a VC (video conference). There were many people. But I just couldn’t… I said stop it. I felt like, why did he not call me? He should have called once. I had told that boy, ‘Tum yaar maarna mat apne aap ko,” said the former actress.

In the same conversation, she also recalled calling Amit Sadh immediately after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. “Instantly, I was scared for Amit Sadh. I called him and asked him what he is up to. I knew, kuch gadbad karega bachcha. Usne mujhe kaha, mujhe nahi rehna, kya kiya iss idiot ne. I got the sense that something is wrong. Publicist Rohini Iyer told me, ‘I am very scared, somebody just find him’,”

However Smriti Irani then recalled what Amit said and mentioned, “He asked me, ‘You don’t have work?’ I said, ‘I do, but just let’s talk’.”

