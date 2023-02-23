Sushant Singh Rajput left us all on the day of 14th June 2020, when the whole world was fighting the pandemic he left, creating yet another void in the hearts of his loved ones. His death is still shrouded with a few questions and unfathomable. Recently a post went viral where Hrithik Roshan is seen posing with his Vikram Vedha stuntman, who has an uncanny resemblance with the late actor. Not just us, even the netizens are thawed by how similar he looks to SSR.

Sushant started his acting career on television before making his place in Bollywood. He made his debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013, in which he was seen alongside Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh in it. In his short span of a career, one of the most memorable films of SSR is the biopic of the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story [2016].

The Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani recently shared the photo on Instagram that we are speaking of. In this throwback picture, the Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan could be seen posing with the stuntman Mansoor Ali Khan from the film’s set. Both could be seen wearing black shirts paired with black pants with a beard and long hair. But more than Hrithik, Mansoor is catching the people’s eyes for his uncanny resemblance with the late Sushant Singh Rajput. It made us emotional for a while too.

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s look alike Mansoor Ali Khan had the netizens stunned as well, as one of the users commented, “2 sec ke liye mujhe yeh SSR lagi.” Another user wrote, “Ek pal ko laga Sushant h Hrithik k sth.” A third netizen commented, reminding the fact that Sushant’s name was Mansoor [in Kedarnath] same as the stuntman, wrote, “the fact that he looks like SSR; also his name is Mansoor (Sushant’s character’s name from Kedarnath)!”

Commenting on Hrithik Roshan’s old picture from the set of Vikram Vedha with his stunt guy who looks exactly like Sushant Singh Rajput, one Instagram user wrote, “Sushant laga ek dum.” Another commented, “Omg same replica of Sushant SSR.” One user wrote, “Inhe clean shave krao ek baar ssr jse dikhega ekdm..”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film ‘Dil Bechara‘ was released after the actor’s death in 2020, and it was released on the OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar.

As for Hrithik Roshan, his Vikram Vedha came out last year and his upcoming film Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone is scheduled to release in 2024.

