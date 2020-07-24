Dil Bechara Movie Review: A Brilliant Sushant Singh Rajput Lost In Translation!

Dil Bechara Movie Review Rating: 2.5/5 Stars (Two and a half stars)

Star Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, Saswata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee, Sahil Vaid

Director: Mukesh Chhabra

What’s Good: Sushant Singh Rajput! He knows how to lift even poorly written scenes by just performing them & an extremely controlled Sanjana Sanghi

What’s Bad: The entire process of remaking! Filtering out the best things and picking up everything significant (even camera angles), the lazy approach to copy and not paste properly

Loo Break: It’s just 100 minutes, and Sushant Singh Rajput manages to hold your attention throughout. Though, it will not have the repeat value

Watch or Not?: ONLY for Sushant!

User Rating:

Kizie Basu (Sanjana Sanghi) is suffering from Thyroid Cancer and has her best friend in her Oxygen cylinder, which she has named as Pushpinder. She likes visiting funerals and hugs strangers over there who have lost someone close to them. She’s aware her life will end someday, and she just wants to feel the melancholy attached with it.

On the other side, we’ve Immanuel Rajkumar Junior aka Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput) – full of life and has his best friend in an Eye Cancer patient Jagdish Pandey aka JP (Sahil Vaid). L Manny, too, is a cancer survivor and has lost his leg to the disease. He somehow knows the formula to stay happy which he wants to pass it to Kizie. They get together and try completing each other’s dreams before life happens!

Dil Bechara Movie Review: Script Analysis

There have been many treatments for remaking films, Mukesh Chhabra opts for the easiest route out. A frame to frame to copy for most of the parts. The original elements add no weight in any department. Willam Defoe (played by the musician Saif Ali Khan here) was an author in the original. He wrote a book whose lead had cancer and the ending was incomplete because the character dies midway. Shashank Khaitan (screenplay) wrecks up this entire track by narrowing down the conflict to one unfinished song.

In the original, you feel for Hazel wanting to meet her author-hero because she wanted answers to the incomplete questions she had after reading the book. Here, what is Kizie missing because of one unfinished song? And when this song is your soul, why did you reveal the complete version before the film released? Because of all this, it’s hard to really invest yourself emotionally to the story.

Augustus was afraid of oblivion; he was scared of people forgetting him after he dies. Another beautiful layer completely missed by Shashank. The buzz word of the original ‘Always’ is apathetically turned to ‘Hamesha’. WHY? Even the animated chat-box used in the original is exactly the same. It’s so painfully same that even the camera angles are similar at many junctures.

Dil Bechara Movie Review: Star Performance

Sushant Singh Rajput brings every frame to life for most of the times. Though his character Manny is a straight lift, adding the filmy quirks in it helps it to grow gradually. His exhilarating liveliness goes straight through your heart because of the fact that this is the last time you’ll see it. An ironical end to the journey of an artist who will be remembered for the great human being and actor he was. There’s a scene in which Manny says, “Let’s pretend that I’m not dying.” Yes, Sushant, we all will pretend this forever for you!

Sanjana Sanghi’s screen-presence demands to be felt! She’s a live bomb waiting to explode. Her stints in Rockstar and Fukrey Returns were just teasers to what a good actress she can be. A very subtle transition from Shailene Woodley’s Hazel Grace and Sanjana manage to adapt all the traits very well.

Saswata Chatterjee’s is the only character that’s translated better than the original. His chemistry with Manny shines brightly due to his peppy performance. He’s a delight on-screen! Was waiting for him since his memorable role in Jagga Jasoos.

Swastika Mukherjee competes Laura Dern here, and it’s hefty shoes to fill. Her character is poorly translated to match the taste of the Indian audience. She does everything right but for a role, that’s not heartedly translated. It was an enormous task, to begin with, but Shashank Khaitan messes this up completely. Same goes for Sahil Vaid, playing Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend. Original’s Isaac had the stability of his own which is completely lost in translation.

Dil Bechara Movie Review: Direction, Music

Mukesh Chabbra gets the feel of the film right, but he fails to piece together the sentiments of the original. The Fault In Our Stars had this melancholic undertone going on throughout the film which is completely missing from Dil Bechara. Cancer should’ve been your best supporting character to drain the emotions, instead, it’s a lousy side character burdened under the mediocre execution.

It takes a special talent to waste AR Rahman’s songs! Yes, it’s a mediocre music album, but the hope was still alive of songs at least being situational until I watched most of them getting butchered by the half-baked screenplay. Main Tumhara was being sold as the soul of the film; though a great song but royally wasted. Afreeda, another brilliant song used in the backdrop with no proper placement whatsoever. The only song that clicked well and had an appropriate placement is Khulke Jeene Ka. A single line of Kodaline’s All I Want in TFIOS explains a lot about how you use songs in such films.

Dil Bechara Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Dil Bechara is not the Bollywood remake TFIOS deserved. TFIOS itself wasn’t the remake Hollywood deserved compared to its classic book, but it had substance. If you haven’t watched the original, don’t watch it and then you might enjoy the story along with the brilliant performances it has.

Two and a half stars!

Dil Bechara Trailer

Dil Bechara releases on 24th July, 2019.

Share with us your experience of watching Dil Bechara.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!