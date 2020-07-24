Dil Bechara Review: Twitterati Say They Can't Stop Crying While Watching Sushant Singh Rajput's Terrific Act In His Last Film!(Pic credit: Twitter/Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput)
Today, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara released on Disney+ Hostar. It is the last film starring SSR. The film started streaming online at 7:30 pm, and thousands of fans saw it.

This Mukesh Chhabra directorial is a remake of Hollywood film, The Fault In Our Stars. The trailer of Sushant and Sanjana’s film received a great response. So it is natural that the film will be hailed too. And that’s precisely what has happened.

Fans are going gaga over Sushant’s last film, Dil Bechara. One of the fans wrote on Twitter, “What a show! Speechless! You’ll always be missed sushanth aka mannyBroken heart #DilBechara #legacycontinues #SushanthSinghRajput”. Anoter fan tweeted, “The way he acted was mesmerising. Such a brilliant actor he was. Quite refreshing to watch you for another time. You were the soul of this movie. We never gonna forget this movie. Loved itRed heart #DilBechara #SushanthSinghRajput”.

Have you watched Dil Bechara yet? Did you like SSR and Sanjana Sanghi’s performance in it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

