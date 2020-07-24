Today, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara released on Disney+ Hostar. It is the last film starring SSR. The film started streaming online at 7:30 pm, and thousands of fans saw it.

This Mukesh Chhabra directorial is a remake of Hollywood film, The Fault In Our Stars. The trailer of Sushant and Sanjana’s film received a great response. So it is natural that the film will be hailed too. And that’s precisely what has happened.

Fans are going gaga over Sushant’s last film, Dil Bechara. One of the fans wrote on Twitter, “What a show! Speechless! You’ll always be missed sushanth aka mannyBroken heart #DilBechara #legacycontinues #SushanthSinghRajput”. Anoter fan tweeted, “The way he acted was mesmerising. Such a brilliant actor he was. Quite refreshing to watch you for another time. You were the soul of this movie. We never gonna forget this movie. Loved itRed heart #DilBechara #SushanthSinghRajput”.

The way he acted was mesmerising. Such a brilliant actor he was. Quite refreshing to watch you for another time. You were the soul of this movie. We never gonna forget this movie. Loved it❤️#DilBechara #SushanthSinghRajput @karnisenafbd @sharikarnisena @sukhdevgogamedi pic.twitter.com/hduL6lHbaz — Nikhil Rathaur (@NikhilRathaur7) July 24, 2020

#SushantSinghRajpoot your best performance. You constantly gave 2 messages how to live life and hope to us.Don't know what to say just pray you get justice soon. Hats off to entire team of #DilBechara. @CastingChhabra thank you for making this for us. https://t.co/8uuS25Z4Pk — Guptabaj (@freesoul0808) July 24, 2020

Fine actor gone too soon @itsSSR pic.twitter.com/M8629n9C8N — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 24, 2020

I never cried watching any movie like I did today. In last few minutes, i couldn't control myself.Coincidentally every dialogue felt so real,ur death was unexpected in reel and real both. We lost a gem n brightest talent💔@itsSSR 🙏.#cbiforsushant pic.twitter.com/x2R69rimRY — Garima (@GarimaGulia7) July 24, 2020

I stopped watching Bollywood movies back march this year .But watching #DilBechara make me feels Bollywood needs good content and good actors. Movie baseline is fantastic and can say with heavy heart Bollywood lost a gem #SushantSinghRajpoot . — jasir mehraj (@kashmirprisim) July 24, 2020

Love you… #SushanthSinghRajput — Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput (@Pri3Pratheeksha) July 24, 2020

