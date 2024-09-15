The Traitors, the Indian adaptation of the hit international reality show, will be hitting the screens soon. The game show will be presented by television’s favorite host, Karan Johar, and will feature 10 contestants who will compete in a format similar to the party game ‘Mafia.’

A number of names have been appearing on social media regarding the show’s cast, from comedians and influencers to actors and rappers. Here is everyone who is reported to be a part of The Traitors so far.

The Traitors Contestant List

As per new reports, stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral, social media star and actress Jannat Zubair, and renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra are confirmed to be a part of The Traitors. Other celebs who are expected to be seen in the show include rapper Raftaar, actor and model Sahil Salathia, veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi, fashion critic Sufi Motiwala, and Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The show also boasts some other names in the exciting contestant line-up. Rumors are swirling that actor Karan Kundrra, Anupamaa star Sudhanshu Pandey, Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra, and actress Jasmin Bhasin could also participate in the reality show. Besides this, internet sensation Uorfi Javed could also be seen as a participant in The Traitors.

The Traitors Is Being Shot In Jaisalmer

The shoot of the reality show is currently going on in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Karan Johar landed in the city a few days ago to take up the hosting duties. The series is based on the Dutch show ‘De Verraders’ and is a game of strategy, lies, and betrayal.

As per the format of the show, the host selects a few contestants from the group who are called the ‘Traitors.’ They are then tasked with eliminating the other contestants, known as the ‘Faithfuls.’ The group has to live together in the same house for around two weeks and perform different tasks to survive in the game. The Traitors will stream on Amazon Prime Video; however, its premiere date is yet to be announced.

Must Read: Karan Johar Takes A Dig At Actors Over Charging An Exorbitant Salary For Films: “A Lot Of Them Are Not Really In Touch With Reality”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News