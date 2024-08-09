The message, posted by Malaika, emphasized the importance of living a genuine and harmonious life.

It recommended striking a balance between activities such as drinking wine and greens, dancing all night and doing yoga the next day, and eating chocolate and kale salad based on one’s needs and desires. The note also suggested accepting both your life’s highs and lows, as well as switching between high heels and barefoot.

Malaika didn’t include any more comments with her post, but the timing of it has drawn attention. The message was sent in the midst of persistent rumors regarding a crack in her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. Rumors about a potential breakup appear to have been sparked by Malaika’s absence from Arjun’s recent birthday celebration and her not wishing him on social media either.

The two were allegedly seen ignoring each other at recent public events, which heightened rumors about their relationship and further complicated the situation. Malaika talked about how social media affects her mental health in an interview with Hello magazine.

She revealed that she has devised a plan to protect herself from online negativity. Malaika explained that she built a “shield” around herself to keep negative influences at bay. She stated that, while she used to be greatly affected by online criticism and trolls, she has learned to manage these effects more effectively over time.

Malaika also admitted that she still has emotional responses to online negativity. She admitted that such criticism used to deeply disturb her and make her lose sleep. Despite her efforts to remain positive, she acknowledged that she still experiences and processes emotions such as sadness and frustration. Malaika further emphasized that she prefers to keep her personal struggles private while maintaining a composed public image.

