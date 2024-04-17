Malaika Arora has broken stereotypes with her personal life. She ended her marriage with Arbaaz Khan after a togetherness of 19 years. The 50-year-old actress is dating Arjun Kapoor, who is almost 12 years younger than her. In a new podcast with her son Arhaan Khan, she was spotted discussing marriage, s*x life, and more!

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika welcomed their only son, Arhaan Khan, in November 2002. Despite their separation in 2016, the ex-couple remains co-cordial towards each other and is setting some huge parenting goals. While Arora has been in a relationship with Namaste England actor Arjun Kapoor since 2016, Khan tied the knot with make-up artist Sshura Khan in December 2023. Their son is supportive of their respective romantic decisions.

Malaika Arora gets spicy with son Arhaan!

Dumb Biryani is a 6-part limited podcast series hosted by Arhaan Khan and his friends Dev Raiyani and Arush Verma. Their last two episodes with Arbaaz Khan and Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, created a lot of noise. In an upcoming episode scheduled to release today, Malaika Arora is seen in a spicy, hot conversation with her son about their personal lives.

In a promo video, Malaika Arora donned a supercool avatar in a black tank top, matching joggers, and a sports cap. She read a cue card and asked Arhaan Khan, “When did you lose your virginity?” He went speechless and responded, “Waow,” with a smile.

When is Malaika Arora getting married to Arjun Kapoor?

Arhaan also left Malaika speechless at a point when he asked her, “Are you a social climber?” But eyeballs were raised when the star kid asked his mother to show her hand. He then goes, “Mother. When are you getting married, is my next question?” He laughs while it will be interesting to see Malla’s reaction when the whole video comes out.

Malaika Arora gets aggressive at a point as she forces her son, “Give me an honest answer. Just bloody give me an answer.” She also gives him an ultimatum, “You think you can be truthful? Because I can be very spicy (laughs).”

The latest episode of Dumb Biryani is scheduled to be released on YouTube today at 8 PM.

Fans are very keen to see Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora take the next step in their relationship. There were wild rumors last year that claimed the Munni Badnaam actress was expecting a baby with her boyfriend. But the reports were thrashed by the celebrity couple.

