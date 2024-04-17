The entire country is shaken by the gun firing around Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartment in Mumbai. Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol has taken responsibility and threatened to kill the superstar in a viral social media post. After Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan broke his silence on the matter. Below are all the details you need!

Renowned celebrities Sanjay Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Pooja Bhatt, and Bharti Singh have previously condemned the act. Politics like Raj Thackeray, Baba Siddique, and Mahesh Manjrekar also reached Galaxy Apartments to check up on Salman and his family.

Salim Khan reacts to threats against Salman Khan

Arbaaz Khan had recently released a statement and quashed rumors that the family is doing well. Khan family is undoubtedly affected by the house firing and constant death threats sent to Salman Khan.

Salim Khan has now reacted to the incident and told India Today, “What’s there to talk about ye jaahil log jo kehte hain maar denge tab pata lagega na (These illiterate people say you’ll learn your lesson when we’ll kill you).”

Salim Khan also revealed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has provided extra protection to Salman Khan, his family, and their close friends. The veteran actor and producer has full faith in the police and believes they’re on the right path since two culprits involved in the firing have been arrested.

During the conversation, Salim also revealed that the family has been restricted from talking about the matter in public since the police investigation is underway. However, the officials have advised Salman Khan to continue his work schedule as planned.

More about the house firing incident

On Sunday morning, gunshots were heard 100 meters away from Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartment in Mumbai. The CCTV footage revealed two men with armed weapons on a bike pulling off the wrongdoing.

Bihar-based Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) were arrested by the police in the Bhuj area of Gujarat. They were brought to Mumbai for interrogation and will remain under the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 21, 2024.

On the professional front, Salman will soon be taking over the hosting duties for Bigg Boss OTT 3.

