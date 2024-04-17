It will be an epic face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR The duo has begun filming for War 2 in Mumbai, and pictures from the sets have surfaced on the internet. Fans are going gaga over the bulked-up avatar of HR and feel he’s all set to eat and leave no crumbs. Scroll below for all the exciting details.

YRF has huge plans to expand its spy universe. After the worldwide success of Salman Khan as Tiger, Hrithik as Kabir, and Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan, Aditya Chopra is all set to welcome Alia Bhatt as the first female spy. Meanwhile, Jr NTR is joining forces with Roshan and fans expect nothing less than a box office blockbuster.

Jr NTR kickstarts War 2 shoot

In Mumbai, RRR actor Jr NTR reportedly began shooting for the War sequel on April 12, 2024. Reports suggested he’s undergone a transformation and shed a couple of kilos for the antagonist role. The 10-day schedule will capture crucial action sequences between the leading men.

Hrithik Roshan and NTR will reportedly shoot for 60 days. Their sequences will reportedly conclude in June 2024.

War 2 leaked pictures

Pictures from the War sequel have leaked online and spread like wildfire. It features Hrithik in turtleneck body-fitting innerwear. He completed the look with a sleeveless jacket and black denim. The actor looked dashing as he held a cup of coffee in his hand, and netizens were drooling over his chiseled physique.

On the other hand, Jr NTR was seen in an all-black avatar and was on the go. The camera couldn’t capture his transformation as the pictures only showcased his back.

Take a look at the viral War 2 leaked pictures below:

Look At #HrithikRoshan Royalness And Inbuilt Body Iskoo War2 ka Main Hero Khethe Hyy 🥵💥💥 I Can Bet My Entire Property HrithikRoshan Can Eat 100s of SideCharacter Ntr 👍🏻..#War2 pic.twitter.com/tSe6339uJW — Akash Roshan 👺 (@Rowdyboy60) April 16, 2024

More about the War sequel

Brahmastra fame director Ayan Mukerji directs War 2. It is the sixth installment in the YRF spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

The lineup also includes Pathaan 2 and Tiger vs Pathaan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

The action thriller is slated to hit the theatres on August 14, 2025.

