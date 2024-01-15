Tiger vs Pathaan Shelved? A 'Big Hindi Film By A Top Director' To Get Delayed, Ajay Devgn's Singham Again Or Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Decoding The Reports!

When Yash Raj Films released Ek Tha Tiger back in 2012, they mustn’t have thought about how it could lead to being one of the biggest IPs of Bollywood with ‘Spy Universe.’ Even during Tiger Zinda Hai was just a sequel to the 2012 film, but something changed during Hrithik Roshan’s War. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan made it official, but Tiger 3 dipped the excitement down. Has Tiger vs Pathaan been shelved? Social media thinks so!

You can’t believe whatever you read on the internet, but there are some rumors that fall in the category of “Oh, that could be true!” Where did the reports of Tiger 3 vs Pathaan start? It began with a couple of news portals & journalists started posting about a big film in Hindi by a top director getting discontinued because of budget issues.

BREAKING: A BIG FEATURE FILM IN HINDI BY TOP DIRECTOR IS SHELVED DUE TO BUDGET ISSUES. — LetsCinema (@letscinema) January 13, 2024

People started naming the projects ranging from Pushpa 2 to Tiger vs Pathaan & a user also mentioned that it could be Dunki 2 (lol! No.) Everyone shared their opinions about what they think is right. A box office analyst quoted the same tweet naming the Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s film.

It leads to another journalist reporting a ‘mega film’ of 2024 will now be released in 2025. To be clear, both of these could be different films, or it might be the case of ‘lost in translation’ while carrying the reports.

Hearing again that a mega film of 2024 will release in first quarter of 2025. Not naming as it leads to reactions from makers & team. But the delay in release has been officially conveyed to the OTT partners! #LetsSee — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) January 13, 2024

Then the news was carried by multiple journalists stating that Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s Tiger vs Pathaan isn’t shelved but delayed because of the changes in the script.

#Tigervspathaan is not shelved. Delayed due to some changes in script.

The biggest movie of modern Indian cinema is coming soon. TVP#ShahRukhKhan – #Pathaan (Hero)#SalmanKhan – #Tiger. ( villain) pic.twitter.com/MAkeNr115w — Movie Hub (@Its_Movieshub) January 14, 2024

Let’s take a look at what are the big Hindi films by a ‘top director’ which are slated to release in 2024:

Fulfilling the above parameters, there are only three films that get shortlisted: Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again & Siddharth Anand’s Tiger vs Pathaan. Other than that, if you consider Himesh Reshammiya & Ahmed Khan ‘top directors’, we’ve Badass Ravikumar & Welcome To The Jungle as well.

Yes, Sid Anand has delivered big hits in War & Psthaan, but can we consider him a ‘top director’? That could be up for debate. Other than these, we’ve big releases from South as well, like Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rule, Nag Ashwin’s Kalki: 2898 AD, Shankar’s Game Changer & Indian 2.

