Tiger Shroff is recently in the headlines for his latest release, Ganapath. However, the film has reportedly not created any high for the audiences who are begging the actor to stop making action movies. This might have affected his upcoming line of films since recent reports suggest strange advice that has been given to the action star.

According to reports and recent buzz, a young superstar has been advised by his upcoming director to not go shirtless in his social media videos. In fact, the star has been asked to save his six-pack abs only for the silver screen!

After a famous journo hinted about this blind, fans started guessing if it was Kartik Aaryan and his director Kabir Khan as Kartik plays an athlete in Chandu Champion. However, users were quick enough to guess that the actor is definitely Tiger Shroff. But confusion went along for the director’s name, and guesses oscillated between Rohit Shetty and Ali Abbas Zafar.

While Shetty has recently introduced Tiger as a cop in his Universe, Ali is gearing up for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with the Heropanti star along with Akshay Kumar. Himesh Mankad’s tweet read, “A director/producer apparently told a young actor, with whom he is working soon, to avoid his “shirt-less” appearance on social media and in real life. He wants the actor to keep his six-pack abs exclusive for the big screen. #GuessWho.”

Netizens started dropping comments about who is the star and the director. A user wrote, “Rohit Shetty to Tiger.” Another comment read, “Tiger bhai ke alawa koi aur ho sakta hai kya.”

Fans even dropped genuine career advice for Tiger, and a comment read, “Shirtless scene se movie nahi chalti hain.. achchhi script, direction aur achchhi acting se movie chalti hain.” Another user wrote, “Serious advice: Tiger Shroff should quit movies and start a YouTube channel where we posts gym vlogs, MMA practice, boxing practice, and much more. That’s his natural calling. It’s high time he realizes that he cannot act to save his life and should transition to filming his fitness journey on YouTube. Your profession should be your strength, not your weakest point.”

A third comment read, “Takla khud to first look shirt less diya Tiger ka, aur ab khud bol raha six packs na dikhaye!” One more comment said, “Tiger Shroff & also please tell him that no need to go shirtless in every posters, songs, and movies too.” One user suggested, “Sid Anand should postpone the Rambo remake for 2-3 years…Both Rohit and him should collaborate with Tiger on something new… maybe a thriller.” One more troll wrote, “But the actor has only six packs to show the audience. He has nothing else. Pathetic actor.”

For the unversed, Tiger Shroff is currently working on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. On the other hand, he is the youngest cop entry in Rohit Shetty’s cop-Universe. Hoping he makes a strong action-comeback soon.

For more trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Rani Mukerji’s Advice For Saif Ali Khan Was “To Behave Like You’re In A Relationship With A Man” With Kareena Kapoor, Netizens Say “Kanta Ben Just Had A Heart Attack”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News