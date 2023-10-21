Bollywood’s one of the most-loved and adored actresses, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, never shies away from expressing her opinions on things she’s asked in interviews. Time and again, we have seen the beauty giving epic comebacks to the interviewers that continue to resurface on the web, taking it by storm. Today’s throwback brings you such a video where she’s seen slamming the ‘size zero’ culture while talking about her changed physical appearance.

The size zero culture was made popular by Kareena Kapoor Khan after she appeared in Tashan along with her now-husband Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. On the other hand, Aishwarya, too, is often subjected to trolls and criticism for various reasons.

In 2012, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opened up about the weight gain and different physical appearance she went through with time. She had told NDTV, “It doesn’t matter. This is reality. This is who I am. I am a mother, and this can happen, and it happened with me, and it’s fine. That’s life. I have never been the one who endorses size zero anyway. You guys speculated I was pregnant way before I was so many times. So this goes to show that I have lived the real life in the public eye.”

Reacting to the same, a Reddit user wrote, “But size zero is unhealthy anyway. Kudos to Aishwarya. It was started by Kareena as far as I remember.” While another user added, “that too for a yrf film that bombed, kya hold tha industry mein aditya bhai ka pure decade mein.”

A third one wrote, “actors were so petty in 2000s.” Check out the video below:

On the contrary, a few years back, film producer Gaurang Doshi had stated that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would be back on the sets of Happy Anniversary with husband Abhishek Bachchan in the same look as she was in Dhoom 2. He had once revealed that she was working hard for the film. She is working hard to lose weight, and she will be seen as Dhoom Girl in the film.

A couple of weeks back, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became the talking point after she set the runway on fire at Paris Fashion Week, where she was accompanied by Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan.

Later, she made headlines for allegedly cropping Navya Naveli Nanda and Jaya Bachchan out of Aaradhya and Big B’s photo.

On the work front, after her appearance in Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022) and Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023), she’s yet to announce her upcoming project.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s statement on size zero? Do let us know.

