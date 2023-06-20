Apart from films, Akshay Kumar has recently launched his clothing line Force IX. While the actor has an interesting lineup of films, he’s facing a tough time at the box office since last year. The actor is unable to give a box office hit for a long time. From Bachchhan Paandey to his last release, Selfiee, the actor has been facing massive criticism over his box office flops. Now in the latest interview, the actor has opened up about box office failures.

Last year the actor made headlines for his box office flop films like Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. The last box office hit he delivered was Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. A couple of days back, he announced his upcoming film Oh My God 2, which is a sequel to his 2012 release.

Akshay Kumar was recently interviewed for his clothing brand Force IX, during which he was asked about facing criticism for his work. He told Financial Express, “I have had many cycles of ups and downs in my life. The one common thing is that when the going’s good there are all praises and when it’s not it’s more criticism than you can imagine. Yes, I am human, and good feels good, and bad feels bad, but I am also proud of the ability I have to move on extremely quickly.”

Akshay Kumar continued, “What keeps me going is the same will I had on the first day I started work, I love working! And no one can take that away from me! You just have to keep going on, there is no other way. There is a higher power that sees everything and it compounds and gives you back the results of the honest hard work you put in, that’s how I deal with it.

Further when he was asked if box office numbers bother him, he said, “Of course, they do. We are made or we are broken because of the box office numbers. That’s what you call hits and flops. The audiences tell us when we are right and where we are going wrong, and all that is reflected in the box office numbers because if a film does not work, that means people didn’t come to see it, which in turn means that they didn’t connect to it. And it means that’s the time for you to change. Which I think we as an entire industry are trying to do.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has OMG 2, Soorarai Pottru remake, The Great Indian Rescue – a biopic on Jaswant Singh Gill. He will also be seen in Hera Pheri 4, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff.

