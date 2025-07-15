After years of waiting and months of new casting updates, the production on Harry Potter’s television adaptation for HBO has commenced. While a whole generation grew up on the books and the subsequent film series, it’s time for the next generation to get a new version of the popular franchise.

While fans are dubious about what it means for the favorite characters and stories, HBO is actively working on the television adaptation of the novels. Now with the production in full swing, things are materialising and getting real. Here are all the latest updates of the series adaptation of the novels.

Harry Potter TV Adaptation: Production Begins

HBO announced the start of filming by sharing a photo of the young actor playing Harry Potter all decked up in his glasses, robe, Gryffindor outfit and holding the clapperboard. Another set of casting news was also revealed and so were the names on the creative team working behind the scenes.

Harry Potter TV Adaptation: Casting Updates

Dominic McLaughlin is playing Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will essay the role of Hermione Granger while Alastair Stout will portray Ron Weasley. As for Draco Malfoy, Lox Pratt will be playing the role of the popular Slytherin. John Lithgow is Albus Dumbledore. Janet McTeer is Minerva McGonagall.

Paapa Essiedu will play Severus Snape, a casting that has been the most controversial and disliked. The race swapping has not gone down well with the fans or the neutral viewers. Snape was a white man who is now being portrayed by a black actor. Next, Nick Frost will be playing Rubeus Hagrid.

Luke Thallon is Quirinus Quirrell while Paul Whitehouse is set to play Argus Filch. Katherine Parkinson will be essaying the part of Molly Weasley while Johnny Flynn will take on the role of Lucius Malfoy. Bertie Carvel will be seen playing Cornelius Fudge. Louise Brealey is Madam Rolanda Hooch.

Then there’s Anton Lesser who will be seen as Garrick Ollivander. When it comes to the Dursley family, Bel Powley has been cast as Petunia Dursley. Daniel Rigby will play Vernon Dursley while Amos Kitson is Dudley Dursley. And lastly, come the rest of the students that are enrolled at Hogwarts.

Leo Earley is Seamus Finnigan. Alessia Leoni will be Parvati Patil. Sienna Moosah will be seen as Lavender Brown. Rory Wilmot will essay Neville Longbottom. Joining all these casting updates is news about the creative department of the Harry Potter television series which is set to air on HBO.

Mark Mylod will serve as the executive producer and will also direct many episodes. Francesca Gardiner is the showrunner of the series. Adriano Goldman is the director of photography, Cate Hall is the hair and makeup designer, Paul Herbert is the stunt coordinator, Mark Holt is the SFX artist, Dom Sidoli the VFX producer and Holly Waddington the costume designer.

