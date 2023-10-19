Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan are two names who have gone down in the history of the Ugliest Bollywood breakups that existed, perhaps. The actress, after allegedly trying too hard to save her relationship with her Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam co-star, reportedly went out with a tell-all interview in the media.

This interview went public a day before Bhaijaan hit his car on the footpath, killing one, unfortunately. However, the relationship, which turned sour, was subjected to public mocking when Aish’s close friend, Vivek Oberoi, decided to call the media and go public.

After all the allegations against Salman Khan went viral, and his image went downhill at rocket speed, his brother, Sohail Khan, decided to go public as well. Sohail, who took a firm stand for his brother, who was going through a lot at that time, decided to tell the world who the actual Aishwarya Rai was. And his words were brutal.

While none can confirm what Sohail said to defend the Tiger 3 actor was in haste or was an honest confession it was in the worst taste and was a full-blown attack on the Guru actress’ public image, which was generally jolly and poised. Things went out of hand when Aish accused Salman of being an alcoholic.

Sohail Khan decided to talk to the media and said, “Now she weeps in public. When she was going around with him when she used to visit our home so often, like part of the family, did she ever acknowledge the relationship? She never did. That made Salman feel insecure. He wanted to know how much she wanted him. She would never let him be sure of that.”

Sohail did not stop there. He even accused Aishwarya Rai Bachchan of misleading Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan at the same time, hinting at two-timing them and revealed, “Aishwarya was in constant touch with Salman Khan till recently on the mobile and that’s what upset Vivek (Oberoi).”

Well, all of this has been buried in the past, and all of them have moved on in their lives with their respective partners, except for Salman Khan, who in many of his interviews has hinted that maybe all his relationships failed because he was not up to the mark.

