The Tiger 3 trailer was released a couple of days ago, and since then, Salman Khan fans haven’t been able to keep themselves calm. From the seeti-maar recall value of Ek Tha Tiger with the Bhai-back silhouette to Katrina Kaif’s steamy-bath towel sequence, social media is flooded with discussion around the film.

But, but, but, that’s not why we are here! It’s because of the ‘inspiration’ (for the lack of a better word) allegations that have been put on the film as experts have started to decode it frame by frame.

Yes, the trailer would remind you of many other films, be it Indian or Hollywood, because we’ve seen many filmmakers not only attempting this kind of action but the template as well. Movies like RRR and Mad Max: Fury Road are two films that have been mentioned on social media regarding a couple of inspirational shots taken in the trailer.

What are those shots? Let’s deep dive into the details to know more about the same.

The first scene we’ll talk about is the one that comes right before Tiger 3’s title card, showing Salman Khan’s Tiger swinging on the rope to escape from a blast happening on the bridge behind him. Despite being such a clean shot, not reeking of half-baked VFX, this has been getting compared to the one from RRR in which Jr NTR‘s Bheem saves a kid from a river with the blast in the background.

Now, of course, both aren’t exactly the same scenes, but the template and the skeleton of the scene are pretty similar, and no, we aren’t the ones who discovered this. Graphic Design expert KibaKibi has pointed out this in his recent video in which he shares the VFX breakdown of the Tiger 3 trailer.

Jump to the 14th minute of this video to see what scenes he has spoken about:

Just before submitting this article, we saw he shared yet another video talking about Katrina Kaif‘s towel scene and a lot more. In this video, he mentions how people are also drawing parallels between the Tiger 3 trailer’s opening scene and the one in Mad Max: Fury Road.

The open silhouette scene in which we can see Salman Khan’s back reminded KibaKibi and many others of a very similar scene in Mad Max: Fury Road. The Graphic Designer expert agrees that it looks really similar to it, and even the color grade is matching to it. Copied? Inspired? Whatever it is, we know Bhai is coming to create mayhem at the box office with Tiger 3, and all such things won’t matter in the long run.

Check out the first minute of this video to see how similar these scenes look:

