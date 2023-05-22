There are certain actors who did a role and owned it completely. So much so that it’s now impossible for their fans to look at someone else playing the same role. For example, Robert Downey Jr is Iron Man, and Benedict Cumberbatch is Sherlock. There is no other actor who can step in their shoes. Similarly, it’s hard ever to imagine someone else playing the character of Wonder Woman except for Gal Gadot.

Interestingly, before donning the role and establishing her name in Hollywood as an A-lister leading actress, Gal faced several rejections. She even lost a role to Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road. Scroll on to learn more.

During a Hollywood Reporter’s podcast called Awards Chatter, Gal Gadot once shared how she faced several rejections as she was not considered a big star. She said, “I had so many almosts for big, great things, but I was never big enough of a name. It was always me and ‘the big name.'” Not just that, she also once considered quitting acting as things were not working out for her.

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, she said, “This profession, the rejection, ooh dude, it’s tough. I had so many almosts, and another camera test and another role, and another role, and I was like, telling my husband, ‘I’m not sure how long I can take it, dragging my family to Los Angeles, doing this.’” In the podcast, Gal Gadot shared the same thought and said, “It just came to a point where I was like, ‘I don’t want to do this to my family. If it’s not going to work, why push it?’ I was on the verge of quitting everything and just going back to Israel.”

While we are unaware of most of the movies Gal lost to ‘big names,’ it is a well-known fact that she lost Mad Max: Fury Road to Charlize Theron. The book titled Blood, Sweat, and Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road by Kyle Buchanan revealed that the Death On The Nile actress auditioned for the role of Furiosa but things did not work out as she was younger to actors in the film.

Kyle had taken to her Twitter handle and wrote, “My book “Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild & True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road” has been out for a month! Let’s celebrate that with some never-before-seen casting photos. Here’s Gal Gadot from her London audition to play Furiosa. (And she almost got the role.)”

Take A Look At The Pic –

My book "Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild & True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road" has been out for a month! Let's celebrate that with some never-before-seen casting photos. Here's Gal Gadot from her London audition to play Furiosa. (And she almost got the role.) pic.twitter.com/eApdG5HeQG — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) March 22, 2022

Thank God everything worked out for the best for Gal Gadot else we would have never seen her as phenomenal Wonder Woman!

