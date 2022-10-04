It often happens that an actor or an actress has either a cameo in a movie or appears for a very short span of time. Anne Hathaway, who played the role of Selena Kyle, aka Catwoman, in The Dark Knight Rises, had a prominent part. However, her screen time was even less than 20 minutes.

Despite that, The Princess Diaries actress earned massively from it. We all know how good the third instalment of The Dark Knight trilogy did at the box office. The Christian Bale starrer crossed the $1 billion mark globally.

We also know that Christian Bale earned a whopping $15 million from his role as Batman in The Dark Knight Rises. But how much did Anne Hathaway make for her 19 minutes role? As per the reports, the actress took home a cheque for $7.5 million. That is half of what Bale made, who was in the entire movie almost.

Looks like Anne Hathaway got a better deal out of it. When it comes to Tom Hardy, who played the role of Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, the actor earned $2.5 million for his role reportedly. His character had a screen time of 22 minutes, which is just a few minutes longer than Anne’s.

Again, even if we compare the two, it was the actress who made a better deal. From the thousand and thousand reports on pay-gap based on gender, this piece of information is good news. When we compare Anne’s salary to other actresses who have played Catwoman, even then, it seems like The Devil Wears Prada star earned the most with the least screen time.

Zoe Kravitz reportedly made $6 million from her role in The Batman, while Halle Berry earned $14 million from her 2004 movie, but unlike Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Rises, Halle was on the screen for the entirety of the film.

