There have been many cheating scandals in Hollywood, but did you know rumours were once rife that Ryan Reynolds cheated on Scarlett Johansson with Blake Lively? For the unversed, before the Deadpool actor was married to the Gossip Girl alum, he had tied the knot with the Black Widow actress.

Ryan and Scarlett began dating in 2007, and after a year, they confirmed their engagement and tied the knot as well. Rumours spread time and again that there was discord between the former couple two years after they married, and eventually, they announced their separation.

Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson ended their marriage the same year the actor met Blake Lively on the sets of Green Lantern. At that time, speculations arose that the Deadpool 3 actor had cheated on his ex-wife. This was never confirmed but a report came in that stated how Scarlett believed that Blake stole Ryan from him.

In 2012, when Lively and The Red Notice actor tied the knot, National Enquirer reported, “Scarlett Johansson is allegedly “incredibly bitter” about Ryan Reynolds marrying Blake Lively. “Even though there is no evidence behind it, Scarlett has convinced herself that Ryan cheated on her with Blake,” a source told the outlet.

“She’s incredibly bitter about it. In a way, Scarlett feels like Blake actually stole Ryan Reynolds from her because it was when he started shooting Green Lantern with Blake in 2010 that everything fell apart,” they continued and added, “Ryan and Blake’s wedding has brought back a lot of pain for Scarlett. She’s sure that Blake deliberately seduced Ryan, even though she knew he was attached at the time.”

It has been years since then. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are happily married and are pregnant with their third kid. When it comes to Scarlett Johansson, the Avengers: Endgame actress settled down with Colin Jost two years ago.

