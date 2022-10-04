Brad Pitt and model Emily Ratajkowski have been making the headlines for quite a few days owing to a romance brewing between them. While recent reports claimed that the new couple is keeping their relationship low-key owing to each of them going through messy public splits, a new report reveals how the two met.

For the unversed, while Pitt is going through a nasty split and custody battle with Angelina Jolie – the two parted ways in 2016, Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard last month amid reports of him cheating surface – they were married for four years. Scroll below to know how the lovebirds met.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a recent People report, a source close to the couple confirmed that Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have “had a few dates” together also. Revealing how the 58-year-old actor and 31-year-old model met, the source added, “He was introduced to Emily by a friend in the art world. There is an attraction, but nothing serious going on.”

Continue talking about Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski, the insider added, “She is obviously gorgeous and very into art as well. They have a lot to talk about and always have a great time when they hang out. They stay in touch when they don’t see each other.”

Talking about Emily filing for divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage, the source added, “It was unexpected and devastating. She is very relieved to be on the other side of it all now.” The insider continued, “She is doing well. She thinks Brad is amazing. They have been on a few dates and she is pretty smitten. She is very cute when she talks about Brad. She thinks he is a gentleman. It’s really been the perfect timing for her.”

The source added that Emily Ratajkowski’s friends don’t feel bad for her despite her going through a split. Why? Well, “Her friends joke that they don’t feel bad for her anymore about the divorce — there is nothing like Brad Pitt cheering you up. She definitely wants to get to know him better. They text and keep in touch.”

For more updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever New Trailer Out: The Wakandana Are Ready To Embrace A Chapter As They Fight To Defend Their Kingdom – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram