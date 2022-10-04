Every single aspect of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance has made headlines and the buzz around them refuses to fade even a year after reuniting and finally taking the nuptial plunge not once but twice. Yes, the IT couple of town after coming back together post two decades of separation decided to first do a hush-hush wedding in LA followed by a grand one that led to a white dreamy fairytale. But amid all of this was Alex Rodriguez, with whom JLo broke up and was cordial and silent about the same. He has finally reacted.

For the unversed, Lopez before she came back with Ben in 2021 was in a relationship with her former fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The MLB player and the pop sensation were engaged and in love for a good two years. But trouble in their paradise led to their break up and they even called off the engagement. While they announced it formally for the fans, they never spoke anything bad about each other.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alex Rodriguez has now decided to talk about his former love Jennifer Lopez and has only good things to say about her. He has spoken about her rekindling with Ben Affleck and wishes them all the possible luck. This has to be the sweetest thing you come across on the internet today. Read on to know everything you should about it.

Alex Rodriguez was on Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace? Where he decided to break the silence on Jennifer Lopez and her marrying Ben Affleck as they rekindle after two decades. When asked, Alex said, “With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience.” Furthermore, he extended his “very best” wishes to not just Lopez, but to her children too. “I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best.”

“I would say I’m glad I’m not going to ever be a presidential candidate because you would hammer me,” Alex Rodriguez added. However, the two whole separating in 2021 had put out a note.

In a joint statement with Jennifer Lopez, he wrote, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Sean Penn Set To Play Fictional Version Of Himself In Satirical War Drama- Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram