The second inning of the Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez relationship is being discussed by almost everyone across the globe. The couple that rekindled after two decades and decided to take the nuptial plunge not once but twice in two months has been only making headlines for the past year or so. Most recently the two looks gorgeous together as they walked down the aisle in their Ralph Lauren glory. But before that was an illustrious Honeymoon in Paris that was documented by the headlines pretty well. JLo is adding more to it now.

Before their wedding with all the events, Ben and JLo did a hush-hush wedding in Las Vegas. The couple said ‘We do’ in a secret ceremony in LA on July 16 and that created a massive storm in the gossip world. But what followed was a very long honeymoon that led to Affleck’s birthday and Paris was the place where they chose to live all the love they wanted to.

Now as we sit months after the phase and the two are married again in a big ceremony, Jennifer Lopez refuses to let the buzz around it fade. Taking to her beauty brand Instagram handle, JLo has now shared a throwback video from her honeymoon with Ben Affleck where she is n*ked in the bathtub and flaunting a lot of things. Read on.

The said the video is on JLo Beauty’s Instagram handle in which Jennifer Lopez can be seen sitting in a bathtub of a beautiful bathroom with no clothes on. When she pans the camera we can see a window with a beautiful view of the Eiffel Tower and the interiors are just beautifully vintage. While many of her products from JLo beauty rest on the side, the attention grabbers are the Just Married Robes hanging in the background.

In the caption, Jennifer Lopez wrote, ”Self-care in Paris is always a good idea. #tbt,” confirming this to be a video she shot on her honeymoon with husband Ben Affleck. The video is being liked by all her fans and the comments section is filled with love. Check the video right below.

