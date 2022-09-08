Did Ben Affleck’s ex Jennifer Garner lie about why she didn’t attend his and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding? The internet went into a spiral when Bennifer rekindled their romance last year after almost two decades. It was almost as if a fairytale came true. The duo also went ahead with their relationship in full steam.

Within a year of reconciliation, Jen and Ben got engaged, tied the knot twice, and are moving their mixed family in together. Their lavish yet intimate wedding was held in Affleck’s sprawling plantation-style estate in rural Georgia. JLo had not one but three different gorgeous outfits planned for the night.

Several people attended their wedding, but some were left out, including Ben Affleck’s brother Casey Affleck. Another person who didn’t attend was Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner. It is understandable that one might not like to go to their former partner’s wedding. Previously, it was said that Garner skipped it as she was busy filming her latest project in Texas.

But a new report suggests that there is more to it. As per Globe Magazine, Jennifer Garner lied about the reason why she didn’t attend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding. “JLo and Ben invited Jen to the wedding and were disappointed she didn’t find a way to be there,” the insider claimed and continued, “But it would have been a nightmare for Jen to have been there watching this cheesy spectacle. She dodged a bullet.”

“Jennifer spun the line that this was a scheduling conflict, but people in her world are saying that’s baloney. If she’d wanted to attend the wedding, she could have,” the source added. The source further said, “Truth is, she can’t stand the whole Bennifer 2.0 circus. It’s privately eating her heart out.”

While Jennifer Garner didn’t go to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding, her kids, whom she shares with the Justice League actor, did. They were also a part of the ceremony.

