Jennifer Lopez is one of the biggest names in the music industry and her popularity has a lot to do with the hit songs she drops every once in a while. Apart from being an exceptional singer, she is also an active actor who has worked in a number of romcoms and thrillers in the past. A few years back, JLo had opened up on the time a director asked her to show her b**bs just before she was about to do a n*de scene.

For the unversed, Lopez has lately been in the news for her relationship with Batman fame Ben Affleck. She was recently spotted wearing a huge diamond ring, confirming the fact that the two are now engaged.

In the year 2019, Jennifer Lopez had spoken to The Hollywood Reporter about a disturbing episode she had with a popular director. “He wanted to see my b**bs. I said, ‘no,’ I stood up for myself. But it was so funny because I remember being so panicked in the moment. And by the way, there was a costume designer in the room with me. So there was another woman in the room and he says this and I said no.”, Jenny said.

“Luckily, a little bit of the Bronx came out, and I was like, ‘I don’t have to show you my – No. On the set, you see them.'”, Jennifer Lopez further added.

Speaking about how she believes her stand probably saved many future victims from the director, Jennifer Lopez said, “That’s the thing, because if you give in, in that moment, all of a sudden that person is off and running, thinking they can do whatever they want. And because I put up a little boundary right there and said no, he laid off and then later on apologized. But the minute he walked out of the room the costume designer was like, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry that just happened.’”

