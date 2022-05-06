Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has finally hit the theatres in several countries and a huge box office opening overseas. It has been a long wait for the Marvel fans to watch the sequel to the 2016 film starring Benedict Cumberbatch. It went through the perils of important details being leaked online, but it seems like the film stands strong.

Advertisement

We already witnessed a massive amount collected through the advance booking sales. Just before its release, the film had made Rs. 20 crores in India through the early sales along the earlier reported $42 million.

Advertisement

Now, as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has hit the silver screens, its box office numbers are in. As per Deadline, the movie has made $27.2 million in the overseas market. Though it is just a little behind Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has done much better than the prequel and The Batman.

The MCU flick has been number one in Asian and European markets like France, Italy, and Germany. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has also earned a hefty amount through the previews in several countries like South Korea, Australia, the Latin American region, and more. If that amount is added to the $27.2 million, then the Benedict Cumberbatch-led has garnered around $48.2 million.

When it comes to the reviews and ratings of the movie, so far the reviews from critics and the audience have been nothing but good. Ratings-wise, Doctor Strange 2 has 7.6 stars on IMDb and a 78% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

From what is predicted, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will beat The Batman’s box office numbers without breaking a sweat. However, the real challenge is whether it will cross the milestones set by Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Must Read: Jurassic World’s Cute Kissing Scene Ft. Chris Pratt Happened Without Informing Bryce Dallas, Was Used In The Final Cut!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube