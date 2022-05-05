Jurassic World which was the fourth movie in the franchise was one of the most loved and appreciated movies in the series with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard taking the forefront. The movie was a box office hit had had a lot of scenes which was loved by the fans.

Talking about the same did you know the kissing scene between the lead actors in the movie was not the original idea of the directors? Read on to know what actually happened.

Well in an old interview with Out Magazine, Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard opened up stating that her kiss with Chris Pratt in the movie was just on spot and ‘wasn’t written’. The actress claimed that the original scene of the movie had no kissing part between the two actors and also mentioned that the impromptu scene was later included in the movie. As per the actress the scene received humongous applause from 800 background artists present when the director Colin Trevorrow, announced a cut on the cute kissing scene.

Later on, Chris Pratt and Colin Trevorrow had claimed that while the scene was unwritten in the beginning, it wasn’t completely unplanned. It was noted that the director had a word with the MUC actor prior to shooting the scene but Bryce Dallas Howard had no idea about it. The director claimed that he had the idea and wanted to surprise Bryce. He said, “we’re just going to have Chris Pratt surprise [Bryce] in front of 200 people.” It is said that Howard was taken aback from the kiss.

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt will be reprising his role of the avenger Star-Lord in the much-awaited movie Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor will be starring alongside Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Karen Gillan, and many more. On the other hand, Bryce Dallas Howard will be seen along with Chris Pratt in the Jurassic World Dominion. The movie is directed by Colin Trevorrow and will be coming out on 10th June 2022.

