Over the years Natalie Portman has entertained her audience by performing various roles in her acting career. The actress is quite well known for the dedication she is to her work, but she too had some mischievous times in the past during her youth days.

Talking about the same, did you know the actress has once opened up about consuming drugs every day in her youth? if not then you surely need to read about this scoop!

Well, Natalie Portman had once in the past claimed that in her college days at Harvard she used to smoke weed daily. Along with this the Thor actress also mentioned that she was on drugs at the time and used to snort cocaine.

According to the Guardian, back in 2006, Natalie Portman claimed that she sugar-coated her public image with a lie wherein she called herself a ‘clean-living, multilingual, vegetarian movie star who’d put her career on hold to study for a degree’. The actress, later on, confessed saying, “When I was in Harvard, I smoked weed every day… I cheated every test and snorted all the yay.” (Which, by the way, is slang for cocaine.)

Coming back to the present now the actress is completely driven by her work giving one tremendous performance after another. She has given amazing performances in movies like Black Swan, Léon, No Strings Attached, the Star Wars series, and many more.

Natalie Portman got a boost in her stardom after arriving in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster in Thor film series. Talking about the same, the actress will be reprising her role in the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder which is directed by Taika Waititi and will be released on 8th July 2022. The movie will star Natalie alongside Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, and many more.

