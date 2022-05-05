Henry Cavill is known worldwide for playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe films Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017) and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021). But did you know he missed his first call in landing the role? Well, this is 100% true.

Advertisement

As per the actor’s own confession and several past reports, when Zack first reached out to Henry to ask if he would like to play the superhero from an alien planet, Cavill was more or less, too busy with other things to take the call. Read on to know all about it.

Advertisement

As reported by liveabout, Henry Cavill in a past conversation with Jay Leno had once spoken about missing Zack Snyder’s call for Superman as he was busy gaming. The actor said, “I’m a big PC gamer and I was playing an online game called ‘World of Warcraft.’”

Henry Cavill continued, “I was playing this game and you can’t save it. You can’t pause or anything and other people are relying on you to play on a team. And it was a highpoint of the game. And so the phone’s ringing and I’m ignoring it because I’m not going to bail on these guys.”

The Superman actor added, “And I look down and it’s Zack Snyder calling, so I dive for the phone, and I missed the call from Zack, the one I’d been waiting for, for Man of Steel.”

While promoting the follow-up film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Henry Cavill once more spoke about missing Zack Snyder’s call as he was playing World of Warcraft. Talking to Conan O’Brien, he said, “I was playing World of Warcraft, and I had my priorities straight.” Watch the clip of him admitting the same here:

Released in 2013, Man of Steel was directed by Zack Snyder. Besides starring Henry Cavill as Clark Kent the superpowered alien from Krypton, the film also featured Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, and Russell Crowe in pivotal roles.

For more news, updates, and throwback stories of your favourite stars, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian’s Usage Of ‘Divorce’ Made Kanye West Walk Out During Her SNL’s Monologue, Reveals She Hasn’t Talked To Him Since

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube