It is an ongoing trend for big movies to have a price hike in tickets in order to make a higher profit at the box office. Most theatres and multiplexes have abided by this request so far and one of the very few people to stand against it has been Gaiety-Galaxy and Maratha Mandir Cinema executive director, Manoj Desai. In a recent conversation with the media, he opened up on how the makers of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have now agreed to release the film in his theatres without a price hike.

For the unversed, the upcoming Doctor Strange film is all set to hit the theatres this Friday. The movie has been creating a lot of hype amongst the audience as a few reports also suggest that Tom Cruise will be playing a cameo role as Iron Man in the film. The movie has been directed by Sam Raimi and also stars actors like Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, and Patrick Stewart in key roles.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Manoj Desai opened up on how the makers of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness wanted him to increase the movie ticket prices by ₹30-40 but he denied the request right away. Now, the film will hit G7 multiplex and Maratha Mandir Cinema with usual ticket prices without an added hike. Which means that the viewers have to pay ₹140 for stalls and ₹170 for balcony.

“‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness’ is being showcased on my terms in Gaiety and Galaxy. But the advance collection is very poor. We run theatres for the public and I will never increase the prices. If the producers feel that their movie is so good, then they want to increase the price and earn everything in just one day? It is a very wrong practice and if others are following this, they must reconsider it. We are being blackmailed into increasing prices and we are at their mercy.’ Manoj Desai said.

Elaborating on how they still want tickets at higher prices in Maratha Mandir, Manoj Desai said, “There is still some problem in Maratha Mandir as they want me to increase the ticket prices, but I am still sticking to my terms. They are going to take a call on my terms today, if it happens positively then it is for the best. They want me to increase Rs 30-40 per ticket, which is not agreeable to me. And I have got great support from Arun Nahar (managing director).

