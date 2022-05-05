Kim Kardashian never fails to make the headlines and her hosting Saturday Night Live was no different. While the reality star was on cloud 9 following her debut, her estranged husband Kanye West was not happy, especially with what she said about him during it.

During Thursday’s (May 5) episode of The Kardashians, the 41-year-old reality star revealed that the 44-year-old rapper stormed out of the studio, mid-way through her monologue. Why was that and how had their relationship been since? Well, to know that scroll below.

As reported by Just Jared, in today’s episode of The Kardashians, while taking a hike with sister Khloe Kardashian Kim Kardashian spoke about things are going between her and her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West. Talking about when they stopped talking, the SKIMS founder said, “He walked out on SNL, mid-monologue, so I haven’t talked to him since.”

But what was the reason behind Kanye West walking out while Kim was delivering her monologue? Well, Kim Kardashian revealed. “He’s upset at the fact that I said the reason I divorced him, used the word ‘divorced.’ He wished I said the word ‘filed’ instead of divorce.” Continuing further, the mother of four added, “And he was upset that I also said he was a rapper. He said, ‘I’m so much more than a rapper, I can’t believe you said rapper.’”

Continuing further, Kim told Khloe Kardashian that she was frustrated with Ye’s behaviour as she had previously stood by him during his “speeches and things that have not been the most comfortable for me.” When Khloe noted that Kim sat by and supported Kanye through all of the controversial public statements he’s made over the years, even though she didn’t always agree with him, Kim revealed she would never embarrass him.

Kim Kardashian said, “That was my partner and I stood by him, I would never embarrass him. 1He’s so used to getting exactly what he wants … I’ve never seen anything like it, good for him, but it’s not gonna happen here.”

In a confessional, Kimberly had pointed out that it was never her

intention to hurt or offend anyone with her SNL appearance. The reality star, while stating that she even made fun of herself, her s*x tape, and her family in the monologue, said, “It’s all fun and games and apparently it wasn’t to him.”

In case you missed Kim Kardashian’s SNL monologue, check it out here:

For more news and updates regarding the dramas surrounding the Kardashians, Jenners & others, stay tuned to Koimoi.

