Kim Kardashian is one of the few celebrities who is almost always surrounded by controversies and looks like she is now at the centre of a new one. Her infamous s*x tape with Ray J has been a major topic of discussion on her new Hulu show The Kardashians and the singer has now decided to expose his ex-girlfriend like never before. In a recent conversation with the media, Ray elaborated on how the whole leak was planned and Kim, along with mum/ manager Kris Jenner, were equally a part of it.

For the unversed, Kim was previously in the news when she called up ex-lover Kanye West after their child Saint, spots an advertisement about her s*x tape. She seemed extremely affected by how her kid found out about her past and was even seen discussing the topic with a bunch of other people on the show. What ticked off Ray the most was the part where she indicated that he might have a tape where he is sticking a d*ldo up her a** while she was sleeping.

Ray J decided to clear his name after this The Kardashians episode, through an elaborate conversation with The Daily Mail about the whole s*x tape scandal. “I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked an s*x tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”, he said.

Ray J further explained that it was indeed his idea to leak the tapes taking inspiration from Paris Hilton and Rick Saloman’s s*x tape leak as it helped her boost her popularity at that time. He alleged that Kim Kardashian was always on board with the idea and Kris Jenner was the one to crack the deal with Vivid Entertainment. He also indicated that there are two more s*x tapes which never saw the daylight despite there being a contract.

“She kept them all – she had to go find that tape [S*x Tape Cabo #1] and then present it. I never had a tape in my possession in our whole relationship…I never had a single one at my house – she had them at her house. She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoebox under her bed…I’m sure she has bigger beds now and better boxes. That’s how it all came about. Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there.”, Ray J said.

A bunch of chats between Kim Kardashian and Ray J have also been going viral on social media lately, giving the audience some clarity over what went down.

